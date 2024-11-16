Coastline Trust Co Has $1.75 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Valero Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 44,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Valero Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.
Valero Energy Stock Performance
NYSE VLO opened at $140.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average is $146.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $184.79.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
