Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE MCD opened at $292.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

