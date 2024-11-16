Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Director Christopher J. Stephens Purchases 1,000 Shares

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $37,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,562.76. This trade represents a 19.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $37.14 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Columbus McKinnon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 964,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,305,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 782,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after acquiring an additional 83,610 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.