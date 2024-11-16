Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 25,881.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after buying an additional 10,809,231 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.0% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Comcast Trading Down 1.4 %

CMCSA opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.