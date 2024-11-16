Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $7.68 Million Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lowered its position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,729,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,753 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 292,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE:STVN traded down €1.50 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €19.00 ($20.00). 507,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €16.56 ($17.43) and a one year high of €34.73 ($36.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.05.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

