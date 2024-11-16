Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.33. 266,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 141,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGDDY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

