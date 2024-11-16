Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the October 15th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNTB

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 34,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,498. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Connect Biopharma stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,984 shares during the quarter. Connect Biopharma makes up about 1.8% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 3.79% of Connect Biopharma worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Connect Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.