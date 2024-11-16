Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the October 15th total of 45,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 6th.
Connect Biopharma Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma
An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Connect Biopharma stock. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,984 shares during the quarter. Connect Biopharma makes up about 1.8% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 3.79% of Connect Biopharma worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.
About Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
