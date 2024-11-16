Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM) vs. Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and Obayashi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -$14.94 million N/A N/A Obayashi $16.11 billion N/A $495.74 million $0.93 12.19

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obayashi has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and Obayashi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A -20.55% Obayashi 4.04% 5.17% 2.01%

Summary

Obayashi beats Connectm Technology Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways. It is also involved in the development and leasing of real estate properties in various locations, primarily in urban areas, as well as property management activities; solar, biomass, geothermal, and wind power generation business; and PPP and agriculture business. In addition, the company provides non-life insurance agency business. Further, it engages in the provision of urban redevelopment, contracted operations, and facility management services, as well as M&E design and construction activities. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

