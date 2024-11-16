Contrasting byNordic Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYNO) & Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

byNordic Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for byNordic Acquisition and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score byNordic Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a consensus target price of $21.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than byNordic Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets byNordic Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 54.89% 12.69% 6.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares byNordic Acquisition and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares byNordic Acquisition and Morgan Stanley Direct Lending”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio byNordic Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $257.79 million 7.00 $231.01 million $2.55 7.97

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than byNordic Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of byNordic Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of byNordic Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats byNordic Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

