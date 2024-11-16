COPT Defense Properties Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CDP)

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

COPT Defense Properties has a payout ratio of 92.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

CDP stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

