Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $829,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $81.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.