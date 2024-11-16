Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBRL. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $48.81. 790,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,616,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

