Craig Hallum Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $105.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

SWKS opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

