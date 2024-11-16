Craig Hallum Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Stock

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KORU Medical Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.77. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.