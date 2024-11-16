Curis’ (CRIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Curis Stock Performance

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 96,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.35. Curis has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Curis by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 96,256 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

