Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $14.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.81% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 326,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

