Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $432,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 249,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 71,996 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,074.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 31,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,337,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,392. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. UBS Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.