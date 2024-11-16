Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. 10,970,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,574,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.