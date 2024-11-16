Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,955 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 201.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 165.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 168,346 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 307.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 120,919 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,332 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $84.25. 17,370,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,192,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $85.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.