Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 424,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,705. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 18,150.00%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.