Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daicel Stock Performance

Daicel stock remained flat at $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Daicel has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.52.

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation engages in the materials, medical/healthcare, smart, safety, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers acetic acid, acetic acid derivative chemicals, acetate tow, acetic anhydride, thioglycolic acid, caprolactone derivatives, methyl 3-methoxyacrylate, cycloaliphatic epoxies, alkylamines comprising diethylhydroxyamine, and 1,3-butylene glycol, as well as cellulose acetate; and Actranza Lab, a drug delivery device.

