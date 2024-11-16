Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Increased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $55,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $8.88 on Friday, reaching $230.50. 5,435,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,084. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.38. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $206.30 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

