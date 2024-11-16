Dearborn Partners LLC Has $686,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $538.51 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.75 and a 52 week high of $551.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.70. The firm has a market cap of $487.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

