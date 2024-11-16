Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,121 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RF&L Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. 724,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,928. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.