Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Squire Investment Management Company LLC

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,827 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,422 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,967,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,231 shares during the period. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,071,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $63.86 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

