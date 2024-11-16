Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00.
Dorel Industries Price Performance
Dorel Industries stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$4.02 and a twelve month high of C$7.69.
