Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$12.00.

Dorel Industries stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of C$4.02 and a twelve month high of C$7.69.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

