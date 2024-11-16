EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 540,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,675.5 days.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $11.58 on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

About EDP Renováveis

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.