EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 540,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,675.5 days.
EDP Renováveis Price Performance
OTCMKTS EDRVF remained flat at $11.58 on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $20.33.
About EDP Renováveis
