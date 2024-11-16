Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in October

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Elior Group Price Performance

Elior Group stock remained flat at $3.43 during midday trading on Friday. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Get Elior Group alerts:

About Elior Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.