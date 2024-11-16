Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in October

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elior Group Price Performance
Elior Group stock remained flat at $3.43 during midday trading on Friday. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.
About Elior Group
