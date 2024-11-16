Empirical Finance LLC Buys 2,853 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.