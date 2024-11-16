Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,653,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

