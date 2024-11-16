Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 677 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Unilever by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.