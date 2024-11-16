Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of ENZ remained flat at $1.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 194,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,862. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Enzo Biochem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enzo Biochem by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

