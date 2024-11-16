Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Stock Performance
Shares of ENZ remained flat at $1.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 194,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,862. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $1.50.
Enzo Biochem Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enzo Biochem
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.