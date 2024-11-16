ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.700-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

ESE opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.09. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.69 and a 1-year high of $154.00.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

