Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $16.81 Million Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,759,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the quarter. Equinox Gold makes up about 3.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Equinox Gold worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after acquiring an additional 943,855 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,449,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 919,499 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 92.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,118,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 536,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 45.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

