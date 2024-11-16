Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,928,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $186.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

