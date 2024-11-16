Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 926 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in KT by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 176,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KT by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 3,915.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 945.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 124,237 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of KT by 6.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Trading Down 0.2 %

KT stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KT

KT Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.