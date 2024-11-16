Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $7.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.15. 5,125,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,881. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $132.65. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at $68,897,150.92. The trade was a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,548,289 shares of company stock valued at $169,165,185 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

