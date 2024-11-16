Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 1.7% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 51,967.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,956,000 after buying an additional 656,344 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after buying an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,698,000 after buying an additional 523,910 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $173,753,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,301,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.20.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.69. 2,616,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,884. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.98 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

