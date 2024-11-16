Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $101.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

