Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after acquiring an additional 505,632 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,714.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,723,000 after purchasing an additional 444,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,795 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,922,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $19,597,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $91.12 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.