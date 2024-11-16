Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,201,195 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 3.2% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $156,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.76 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

