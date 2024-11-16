First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of First Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get First Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRBA

First Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,609. First Bank has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $287.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.94.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.96 million. First Bank had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161,761 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth about $827,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Bank by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.