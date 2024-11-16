First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $23.81. 1,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,305. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

