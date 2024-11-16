First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF makes up about 1.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 1.04% of First Trust Water ETF worth $18,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIW traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $106.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,647. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $85.68 and a 12-month high of $111.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

