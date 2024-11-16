Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $214.45 and last traded at $210.85, with a volume of 2260586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Price Performance

About Fiserv

The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.86.

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.