Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $214.45 and last traded at $210.85, with a volume of 2260586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv
Fiserv Price Performance
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.