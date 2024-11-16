Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

MHCUF remained flat at $15.01 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

