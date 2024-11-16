FY2025 EPS Estimates for Centric Health Reduced by Analyst

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Leede Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centric Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRX. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Canada lowered Centric Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

