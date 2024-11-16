FY2025 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums Decreased by Analyst

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.54. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $124.65 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

