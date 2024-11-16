G Zachary Gund Buys 65,000 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Stock

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) Director G Zachary Gund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,154,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,200. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

G Zachary Gund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

On Tuesday, November 12th, G Zachary Gund acquired 65,000 shares of WK Kellogg stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $1,166,100.00.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 0.3 %

WK Kellogg stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. WK Kellogg Co has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on WK Kellogg from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in WK Kellogg by 88.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WK Kellogg by 3,575.4% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WK Kellogg by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.