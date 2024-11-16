Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GNLX. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genelux presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,707. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Genelux has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $16.60.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genelux will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genelux

In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 23,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $63,134.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 716,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,382.60. The trade was a 3.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,062 shares of company stock valued at $736,831. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genelux by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $1,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genelux by 39.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 89,854 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

